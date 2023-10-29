 
Hand grenade lobbed into house

By Bureau report
October 29, 2023
A representational image shows a police tape. — AFP/File
PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in a hand grenade attack on the house of a government employee in the limits of Mathra Police Station in the wee hours of Saturday.

Officials said unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade into the house of Shamsul Haq that went off with a bang. However, no casualty or damage was reported in the blast. Police officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident and started an investigation.

