Hand grenade lobbed into house

PESHAWAR: No casualty was reported in a hand grenade attack on the house of a government employee in the limits of Mathra Police Station in the wee hours of Saturday.
Officials said unidentified attackers lobbed a hand grenade into the house of Shamsul Haq that went off with a bang. However, no casualty or damage was reported in the blast. Police officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident and started an investigation.
