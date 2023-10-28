Pak-China trade agreements to create employment, economic opportunities in GB: PM

Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar at the PM House. PID

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the recently signed accords between Pakistan and China would open up new opportunities of employment and economic development for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister expressed the views in a meeting with Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan at the PM House.

They discussed the memorandum of understanding signed during the prime minister’s visit to China and other measures to further increase trade relations between GB and Xinjiang.

The chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the prime minister for his recent visit to GB and for taking interest in the development of the area.

Meanwhile, former senator Saleem Saifullah and Chairperson, Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, Sarah Ahmad also called on the Prime Minister at the PM House separately.

Saleem Saifullah lauded the economic policies of the caretaker government and invited the PM to visit the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Technology.

Sarah Ahmad discussed the matters relating to child welfare with the PM. The prime minister lauded the services of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau and assured support on behalf of the federal government to the child protection facility.