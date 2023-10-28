Aminul Haque demands Bugti apologise for remarks about Biharis

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former federal minister Syed Aminul Haque has taken exception to Caretaker Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s statement before a Senate standing committee regarding the Bihari community.
He said those who had migrated from former East Pakistan were not Biharis but Pakistanis. Biharis are as much Pakistanis as those who migrated from CP, UP and Punjab, he said, adding that the MQM-P condemned the statement made by the caretaker interior minister.
“We want to make it clear to everyone that if you enjoy freedom today, it is the result of the sacrifices of those whom you call Biharis,” he said. He added that those who were questioning the patriotism of the Bihari community should prove their own patriotism first. He said the MQM-P demanded an apology from Bugti for his statement about the refugees of East Pakistan.
