Construction of new police stations discussed

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana. The News Flie

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamiyana chaired an important meeting in the CCPO office on Friday. DIG Investigation Imran Kishwer, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza, SSP Security Khalid Mehmood and CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroz attended the meeting.

In the meeting, construction of new police stations, new buildings on rent, distribution of funds, construction and maintenance of special initiative police stations, shifting of police stations to rented buildings and new recruitments in police stations were reviewed. Besides, furniture for new police stations was reviewed. Names of several areas of Lahore were suggested for new police stations in the meeting. SSP Admin said during the briefing that 24 police stations are proposed to be converted into Special Initiative Police Stations while the change of police stations will be done in four phases. SSP Operations said that three new police stations are proposed to be built at Hanjarwal, Bhati Gate and Lohari Gate. CTO Lahore briefed regarding the control of traffic problems, said making a proposal containing 25 points in Lahore. This includes the construction and maintenance of Walton Road and Defense Roads while Roads will be redesigned in three ways. Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore said that there is a need for more police stations in proportion to the population of Lahore.