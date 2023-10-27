132 Afghan refugees leave for UK

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2018, Pakistani airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP

KARACHI: More than 132 Afghan refugees left Islamabad for Britain through the first special chartered flight. Under the supervision of British High Commission staff at the Islamabad airport, special category Afghan refugees left Islamabad.

All procedures were completed, including travel documents, for the special category of Afghan refugees going to the UK. The FIA Immigration established a separate counter at the airport. Women and children were also included in the first flight. The total number of Afghans to be transferred from Pakistan is between 2,500 and 3,000 and 12 flights will be operated to evacuate the Afghan nationals from Pakistan. Special flights will be operated till the end of December.

The British high commissioner’s delegation had a meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday. In the meeting, the British authorities discussed the transfer of Afghans to the UK.