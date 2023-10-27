132 Afghan refugees leave for UK

KARACHI: More than 132 Afghan refugees left Islamabad for Britain through the first special chartered flight. Under the supervision of British High Commission staff at the Islamabad airport, special category Afghan refugees left Islamabad.
All procedures were completed, including travel documents, for the special category of Afghan refugees going to the UK. The FIA Immigration established a separate counter at the airport. Women and children were also included in the first flight. The total number of Afghans to be transferred from Pakistan is between 2,500 and 3,000 and 12 flights will be operated to evacuate the Afghan nationals from Pakistan. Special flights will be operated till the end of December.
The British high commissioner’s delegation had a meeting with the Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday. In the meeting, the British authorities discussed the transfer of Afghans to the UK.
Afghan refugees seen showing their ID cards to the camera. The News/FileAn ‘illegal refugee’ is a term used to...
Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. File photoISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has...
Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani representing Pakistan in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of...
The Punjab Information Commission building. The News/File LAHORE: The Punjab Information Commission has imposed...
The Parliament of Pakistan. — APPISLAMABAD: In order to make the procurement tender process transparent, the federal...
A Pakistan International Airlines aircraft at an airport. — Radio Pakistan/FileISLAMABAD: Pakistan International...