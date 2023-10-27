To ensure transparency: Federal depts directed to adopt e-tendering till Jan next year, says PPRA

The Parliament of Pakistan. — APP

ISLAMABAD: In order to make the procurement tender process transparent, the federal government has set a deadline of January 2024 to its departments for adopting e-tendering.

Addressing a conference, Executive Director Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Tariq Javed Khan, said the authority has introduced the e-tendering and started e-procurement system with the title of EPADS.

According to the system, the authority, all procurement agencies and bidders will use EPADS from the beginning of the contract to the end in the matters of public procurement of material, work, services and financial transactions.

Tariq Javed said Pak Procurement Regulations 2023 have come into effect and they are available at the PPRA website, adding that e-procurement had been introduced in 18 ministries and 166 departments.

He said a total of Rs10 billion had been spent in this regard and around Rs15 billion were likely to be spent in the next fiscal year, adding around 600 vendors had been registered.