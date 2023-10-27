Shortage of official accommodation BPS 17-18 officers asked to submit survey form to Cabinet Division till Nov 1

The establishment division building can be seen in this picture. — Website/Establishment Division

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Division will prepare a database of official accommodation available in Islamabad for the officers of Grade 17-18 who have passed the CSS examination and joined the 12 federal occupational service groups.

In this regard, Maran Ali Afzal, Secretary Cabinet Division, has sent a letter to the secretaries of all ministries and divisions in which it has been stated that the civil servants serving in Islamabad are facing shortage of official accommodation.

The letter states that Grade 17 and Grade 18 officers should be asked to fill in the survey form and send it to the Cabinet Division. The deadline for sending the survey form is November 1.

In this survey form, apart from personal information, it was asked whether they are residents of Rawalpindi-Islamabad. The house they are living in is personal or family owned or hired or government house. It is also asked whether it is single room or hostel or apartment or house.

In the survey domicile, mobile phone number, email address, service group, grade and current office position have been also sought.

Saad Munir, Special Assistant of Secretary Cabinet Division, has been appointed as focal person for the collection of the survey form.