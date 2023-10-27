Sports board launches talent hunt programme

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail briefs the members of the delegation in detail about games development on October 26, 2023. — Facebook/Sports Board Punjab

LAHORE: A delegation of 34th Senior Management Course visited Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman gave a comprehensive briefing to the officers about sports matters at the Punjab Stadium.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail briefed the members of the delegation in detail about games development, different issues and sports events at the National Hockey Stadium. Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Nabila Irfan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Deputy Director Zahoor Ahmed, Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present on this occasion.

The officers of Senior Management Course along with Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail visited different sports facilities including National Hockey Stadium, Swimming Pool, Tennis Stadium and Punjab Stadium and appreciated the sports facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, on this occasion, informed the delegation that Sports Board Punjab has started a Talent Hunt Programme for the first time on a large scale at the tehsil, district, division and provincial level to bring out new talent. “We are organising the Under-16 Inter-Division Hockey and Matt Wrestling Championship at Nishtar Park Sports Complex in which hundreds of players from all divisions exhibit their potential from today”.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail further said that effective steps are being taken to organize training camps for coaches according to modern requirements. “After getting modern training, these coaches and trainers will play a key role in producing top quality male and female players”. Shehzad Mehmood Gondal, Mian Jameel Ahmed, Amjad Bashir, Zahid Qadeer, Altaf Baloch, Rana Saleem, Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Talat Mahmood, Umer Siddique, Tahir Abbasi, M Rizwan, Talha Faisal, Azfar Zia and Sara Rasheed were the part of 34th Senior Management Course delegation.