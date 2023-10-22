IPP asks Aun Chaudhry for explanation on meeting with Nawaz. The News/file

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) has asked Aun Chaudhry for an explanation on his meeting with Nawaz Sharif at the Lahore Airport. According to the party spokesperson, a written explanation has been sought from Aun Chaudhry. The spokesman said that Aun Chaudhry’s meeting with Nawaz Sharif had nothing to do with the party. If Aun Chaudhry has gone for a meeting in a personal capacity, he should explain it immediately, according to the spokesperson. The IPP has also decided to issue a show cause notice to Aun Chaudhry.