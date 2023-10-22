PMC organises solidarity march in support of Palestinians. campusguru.pk

PESHAWAR: A solidarity march was organised at Peshawar Medical College (PMC) to condemn Israeli actions and human rights violations in Palestine and to express support for the Palestinian people.

Students and faculty members from Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Dental College, Rufidah Nursing College, and Jinnah Medical College participated in the event.

Participants carried placards with slogans denouncing Israeli actions and demonstrating their solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian population.

Following the march, a protest gathering took place on the grounds of Peshawar Medical College. The event featured speeches from various dignitaries, including the Dean of Peshawar Medical College, Prof. Dr. Hafeez ur Rahman, Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Aman Khan, Principal of Peshawar Dental College Prof Dr Shamim Akhtar, Vice Principal of Jinnah Medical College Prof Dr Mohammad Ishaq, and Prof Dr Shamsul Haq.

The speakers criticised Israel’s military actions against innocent Palestinians. They characterized Israel’s airstrikes on Palestinian communities and hospitals as clear violations of human rights and international law.

The speakers called upon the international community to take notice of Israeli actions and steps to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis. They urged the public to offer moral support to the Palestinian cause and provide financial assistance to the vulnerable Palestinian population.