MoU signed to promote renewable natural gas

Officials from the companies signing renewable gas MoU can be seen in this picture released on October 20, 2023. — SSGC website

The SSGC Alternate Energy (Pvt.) Limited (SSGC-AE) and Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PMTF) have entered into a Memorandum-of-Understanding (MoU) meant to unlock the potential of “Green Molecules” renewable natural gas. As a result of this strategic understanding, the PMTF will supply biogas/biomethane, a renewable natural gas, to the SSGC-AE.

The MoU was signed by Imran Maniar, chairman, SSGC-AE and MD, SSGC, and Major General (retd) Abid Mumtaz Malik, MD, PMTF, in a simple ceremony held at SSGC Head Office on October 20. The ceremony was witnessed by Acting DMD (Operations and UFG) SSGC, Mr. Saeed Rizvi and his team members and Hamid Ali, Business Development Manager, PMTF.

The SSGC-AE, SSGC’s wholly-owned subsidiary, was established in 2022 with the primary goal of addressing energy challenges in the country. The SSGC-AE’s core mission revolves around the implementation of alternative energy projects, including renewable and eco-friendly fuel ventures such as biogas and biomethane, thermal energy-based electricity generation and forward-looking initiatives like coal-to-gas conversion with carbon capture and storage capabilities, as well as green hydrogen production.

The SSGC-AE is spearheading the promotion of Green Molecules endeavors by urging investors and project developers in the market to engage in the production of biogas and biomethane.