Court orders releasing detained teachers.

LAHORE:Lahore High Court on Friday directed the district government to release 114 teachers detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Justice Shakil Ahmad allowed a petition by Punjab Teachers Union President Allah Rakha and set aside the detention orders of the teachers. Petitioner’s counsel Advocate Malik Aziz Awan pleaded that police unlawfully arrested the teachers from a peaceful protest they were holding for their fundamental rights. He said a judicial magistrate refused physical remand of the teachers to the police and released them but police violated magistrate’s order by not releasing the teachers and detained them under MPO. He said the Constitution protected the citizens’ right to hold peaceful protests and struggle for their rights.

A government’s lawyer argued that the teachers had been detained after they caused a law and order situation. The judge rejected the govt’s stance and set aside the detention of the teachers. A judicial magistrate on Oct 13 discharged the teachers, however, observed that according to settled law a discharge order does not amount to acquittal or cancellation of FIR.