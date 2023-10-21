Traffic plan for PMLN public meeting today. Lahore Police

LAHORE:Lahore Traffic Police has devised a comprehensive traffic plan for commuters, participants in order to avoid any inconvenience here today (Saturday) at the Greater Iqbal Park.

In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic in the provincial capital, under the supervision of SP City Traffic Shahzad Khan, 10 DSPs, 200 inspectors and 1,600 wardens have been deployed, while 10 lifters and two breakdowns will also be present on the spot to remove wrongly-parked vehicles.

In view of security, certain roads may be closed to general traffic. Additional personnel have been deployed to keep the traffic flowing in the entrance and exit routes of the City and in the vicinity of the Greater Iqbal Park, 16 specific points for parking the vehicles of the participants of the meeting, while three drop lanes are allocated for the participants coming in large vehicles.

According to Traffic Plan, participants coming from Gujrat, Gujranwala, Kamonki, Muridke, GT Road will reach via Eastern Bypass, Ring Road. Participants coming from Sargodha, Faisalabad, Motorway will reach the venue via Saggian, Ring Road, Azadi Chowk.

Similarly, participants coming from Okara, Sahiwal and Multan will reach Niazi Shaheed Chowk via Bund Road via Motorway Babu Sabu. Participants coming from Kasur, Kahna and Ferozepur Road, Mall Road will reach Data Darbar via Kachehri Chowk. Vehicles coming from Kachehri Chowk will drop the participants and will park on Saggian Ring Road. Vehicles coming from Niazi Shaheed Chowk will drop participant at Maulana Ahmad Ali Road and will park at Ring Road. There will be single lane parking on Ring Road, Maulana Ali Ahmed Road, Lorry Adda to Data Nagar, Data Darbar to Peer Makki U-turn, flyover till Timber Market, Niazi Shaheed Chowk. Forest Department Parking, Lorry Adda Bus Stand will also be brought into use.

The road from Sheranwala to Greater Iqbal Park towards the railway station will be closed to normal traffic. CTO Lahore appealed to the participants for cooperation with the traffic police. CTO Lahore Mustansar Feroze said that citizens would be fully informed through Rasta FM and Rasta app. They can also call helpline 15 for any guidance and assistance.