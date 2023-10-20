Remaining kidnapped polio monitors recovered

TANK: All the kidnapped members of polio monitors team were recovered on Thursday, police officials said.
Unidentified armed men had kidnapped a four-member team of polio monitors, including Shaila Noor, Zulfiqar, Muhammad Shoaib and driver Waheed, in Garhi Umar Khan locality in Tank two days ago.
District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah told reporters the police had recovered the woman officer and driver soon after the incident.
The DPO said the polio monitors had divided the kidnapped into two groups after abduction. “We had managed to recover the woman officer after following her cell phone location,” he added.
“The remaining two monitors have been recovered today,” he said, adding that they had set up checkpoints after the incident.
The official said the kidnappers set free the remaining two monitors after they failed to shift them to other hideouts due to strict security.
The official said the police set up barricades at all the entry and exit points of the district and intensified patrolling.
