GDA’s Ali Gohar Mahar joins PPP after meeting Zardari

Another prominent politician of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) joined the rival Pakistan Peoples Party on Thursday. Ghotki-based GDA leader Ali Gohar Khan Mahar met former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House in Karachi and announced his joining the Peoples Party.
Zardari welcomed Mahar on joining the Peoples Party, said a brief statement issued by the Bilawal House on Thursday evening.
Sindh PPP Deputy General Secretary and former local government minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who belongs to the nearby area of Sukkur, also attended the meeting.
Gohar had earlier served as an MPA belonging to the GDA from his native town of Ghotki. Earlier in July this year, Shikarpur-based GDA leader and former federal minister Ghous Bux Khan Mahar had announced his joining the PPP along with his son Shaharyar Khan Mahar.
