LDA razes, seals several illegal properties in Johar Town

Lahore Development Authority machinery while removing the illegal installations in the city in this picture released on September 21, 2023. — Facebook/Lahore Development Authority

LAHORE: In a grand operation, Lahore Development Authority demolished and sealed several illegal buildings here on Wednesday. The operation was carried out on the instructions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, officials said, adding the LDA team headed by Director Town Planning IV Ali Nusrat under the supervision of Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali.

The operation was carried against illegal constructions and commercialisation in Johar Town, Raiwind Road and adjacent areas during which LDA teams demolished and sealed several illegal constructions.

LDA team demolished an illegal market/shops in Nawab Town on Raiwind Road, an illegal commercial café in Nawab Town while extra covered area of Biryani was also demolished. LDA team demolished illegal construction of shops on Main Raiwind Road, Bismillah Real Estate was demolished due to illegal commercial constructions on Shan Bhatti Road. The team demolished illegal addition and alteration of commercial building in Johor Town and sealed well-known ice cream brand, demolished illegal commercial addition/alteration in building without approval at Plot No 58 E, Johar Town. Notices were issued several times to the properties but they didn’t bother and continued their commercial activities.

One window cell working reviewed

Commissioner Lahore and DGLDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited LDA One Window Cell and inquired about the problems of the visiting citizens. He also inquired about the problems from overseas Pakistanis and issued instructions to the LDA officers concerned.

Commissioner said that no applicant should have to wait unnecessarily. Citizens' feedback will be the yardstick for evaluating the performance of the Directorate concerned, Commissioner Lahore maintained and reviewed the working of overseas counter, senior citizen counter and other counters.

Later, Commissioner presided over the performance review meeting of One Window Cell. He instructed the Additional DGs to take follow-up of the requests received on One Window Cell on a daily basis.

Commissioner also chaired a meeting of LDA’s Planning and Design Committee. In the meeting, cases, including schools, mosque, petrol pump, rehabilitation centre, polyclinic, indoor sports and health facility were reviewed. Penalties should be imposed as per the rules on those doing commercial activities without permission before sanctioning the case, Commissioner Lahore said and instructed that after approval of commercial and land use cases, action should be taken against those violating the rules.

He directed TEPA to ensure the implementation of parking and traffic rules in all cases and TEPA’s Enforcement Wing should ensure enforcement of rules on issued NOCs.

Land use should be monitored in approved cases and strict action should be taken against violation, Commissioner said and concluded that action should be continued without discrimination against illegal commercialisation and violation of land use.