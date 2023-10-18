Polio monitors kidnapped in Tank

A polio worker during a polio drive. — UNICEF/File

TANK: Unidentified armed men kidnapped a team of polio monitors in Garhi Umar Khan locality in Tank here on Tuesday, police said.

District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah said the team of polio monitors identified as Shaila Noor, Zulfiqar, Mohammad Shoaib and driver Waheed were kidnapped from the outskirts of the Tank city.

An official said the team of polio monitors had not informed the police and district administration before conducting the visit for monitoring.

A large contingent of police arrived and launched a search operation. The police set up barricades at the entry and exit points of the district and intensified patrolling. The district police officer said that efforts were made to recover the kidnapped people.