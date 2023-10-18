Polio monitors kidnapped in Tank

TANK: Unidentified armed men kidnapped a team of polio monitors in Garhi Umar Khan locality in Tank here on Tuesday, police said.
District Police Officer Iftikhar Shah said the team of polio monitors identified as Shaila Noor, Zulfiqar, Mohammad Shoaib and driver Waheed were kidnapped from the outskirts of the Tank city.
An official said the team of polio monitors had not informed the police and district administration before conducting the visit for monitoring.
A large contingent of police arrived and launched a search operation. The police set up barricades at the entry and exit points of the district and intensified patrolling. The district police officer said that efforts were made to recover the kidnapped people.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, had directed the prompt submission of Haj policy to the cabinet
2 cities of Pakistan have been chosen for pilot project in terms of zero power theft, both of them earlier ranked...
Government set Nov 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans, to leave country
I meet people from all walks of life and people from different political parties and there was no politics involved in...
Management submitted, “If so, we would request CJP to take suo motu action on this behalf so that like be treated...
PTCL group, IFC are at advanced stage for finalising $400m loan which may be utilised for securing Telenor...