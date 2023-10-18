SC annuls PHC ruling on non-stop power supply to consumers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to provide uninterrupted electricity to customers paying bills regularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, accepted the appeal of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company against the decision of PHC.
The Supreme Court, in its ruling, said the High Court cannot issue orders directly in the presence of the concerned forum.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, had directed the prompt submission of Haj policy to the cabinet
2 cities of Pakistan have been chosen for pilot project in terms of zero power theft, both of them earlier ranked...
Official says team of polio monitors not informed police and district administration before conducting visit for...
Government set Nov 1 deadline for all illegal immigrants, including hundreds of thousands of Afghans, to leave country
I meet people from all walks of life and people from different political parties and there was no politics involved in...
Management submitted, “If so, we would request CJP to take suo motu action on this behalf so that like be treated...