SC annuls PHC ruling on non-stop power supply to consumers.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the decision of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to provide uninterrupted electricity to customers paying bills regularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, accepted the appeal of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company against the decision of PHC.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling, said the High Court cannot issue orders directly in the presence of the concerned forum.