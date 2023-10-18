Zardari, Bilawal pay tribute to victims of Karsaz incident

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (left) and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the victims of the Karsaz incident and vowed that the country would develop with an independent parliament, the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of the people.

On the eve of the Karsaz incident anniversary, Asif Ali Zardari said, “The martyrs have made a history of sacrifice, bravery and loyalty. The tragedy is unforgettable.” He added the sacrifices rendered by the martyrs of Karsaz will not be in vain as the 18th Constitutional Amendment is the fruit of the struggle of the martyrs of democracy.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy created an unforgettable story in the history by sacrificing their lives, which is also a proof that the Pakistani nation is determined to facing and wining every challenge for the sake of the democracy.

He said that the grief and anger of the most horrible and bloodiest tragedy was still fresh in the minds of the nation.