Preparedness termed vital to cope with disasters

PESHAWAR: A senior government official on Tuesday asked the line departments to ensure coordination to reduce losses caused by natural disasters in the face of climate change.

An official handout said that Bannu Division Commissioner Pervaiz Sabatkhel made these remarks during the inaugural session of a daylong consultation workshop on the Provincial Disaster Management Plan.

Officials from various government departments, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Bannu, Hamid Iqbal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat, as well as representatives from non-governmental organisations attended the workshop.

Pervaiz Sabatkhel emphasized the need for well-prepared plans to ensure effective strategies were in place in case of any disaster.

He pointed out that the divisional and district administrations played a substantial managerial role in coping with any disaster.

The commissioner urged all the departments to develop comprehensive disaster management plans at the federal and provincial levels to professionally address natural disasters in the context of climate change.

Participants were informed that the plan was being developed in accordance with the National Disaster Management Act 2010, which was aimed at enhancing emergency and disaster preparedness. The project consultant noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was leading the consultation process, drafting strategic standard operating procedures and effective response mechanisms.

These will be reviewed and subsequently approved at both the provincial and national levels. At the closing session of the workshop, the commissioner stressed the plan’s significance in saving lives and minimising losses during natural disasters. He called for meaningful consultations with stakeholders throughout the process and emphasized the effective involvement of public representatives to create a viable plan.