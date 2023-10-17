Fifth Adab Festival to be held on November 25, 26

This still taken from a video released on February 3, 2019, shows panellists of The Adab Festival. — Youtube/Pakistan Literature Festival London /Adab Festival

The Adab Festival, which is one of the most prominent annual literary events of Karachi, will take place this year on November 25 and 26 at Habitt City.

This was announced by the festival’s founder and director Ameena Saiyid at a press conference held at the Habitt City on Monday. She said this year’s Adab Festival will be the fifth edition of the event and it will feature a vibrant array of intellectual and artistic offerings. The event will highlight the importance of culture and literature in promoting debate and dialogue in order to bring about mutual understanding in society, she added.

“It gives me the greatest pleasure to unveil our remarkable lineup of speakers. In fact, Adab Festival has a remarkable history of success over the years. Since its inception, it has played a pivotal role in promoting literature and arts, celebrating the rich tapestry of Pakistani culture, and bringing together some of the finest minds in the world of letters. From thought-provoking discussions to electrifying performances, Adab Festival has consistently ignited the flames of creativity and imagination,” she said.

She explained that a project ‘Saheli Ki Bethak’ being run by Rani Baloch would also be part of the festival where women could mingle and give inspiring speeches to each other. Actor Atif Badar and Yaseen will do a session during the two-day event for students and recite literary stories. A session on writers and poets of Pakistan would be moderated by Haris Khalique.

Literary personalities and artistes who accompanied Ameena at the press conference included Afzal Ahmed Syed, Tanvir Anjum, Ghazi Salahuddin, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Hameed Shahid and Inaam Nadeem.

Luminaries who would participate in the festival include Dr Ishrat Husain, Kishwar Naheed, Azad Iqbal, Iftikhar Arif, Stephen Lyon, Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Wasif Rizvi, Moeed Yusuf, Zehra Nigah, Dr Pirzada Qasim, Fatima Hasan, Nurul Huda Shah, Tariq Alexander Qaiser, Talib Karim, Omar Shahid Hamid, Zahid Hussain, Nasira Zubairi, Dr Anjum Halai, Hasan Khan, Salma Alam and Dr Huma Baqai.