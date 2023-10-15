Fazl warns against ‘political engineering’

Pakistan´s opposition leader Fazlur Rehman gestures as he arrives to attend a press conference in Islamabad on March 30, 2022. — AFP

PESHAWAR: In a big show of power here on Saturday, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islami-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman hinted at political engineering in the country once again and declared that any bid to keep them out of parliament through rigged polls on the pattern of 2018 would be fully resisted.

“We believe in fair and just politics. We want to go to elections. But let me say it categorically that if anyone tries to keep us out of parliament, we will resist it. We play politics of reason. But will not tolerate any injustice. Let me make it clear that we are not timid. We know how to respond,” he said, while addressing a mammoth Mufti Mahmud Conference.

Attended by a huge number of party workers from across the province, the conference was also addressed by representatives of various political parties and representatives of Palestine. Head of Hamas Khaled Mashal delivered a special address through video link. Palestinian representative Dr Naji Zaheer also addressed the conference.

Prominent among others who spoke on the occasion were former Chairman Senate and leader of Pakistan People’s Party Mian Raza Rabbani, Captain Safdar from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour from Awami National Party, Central Secretary General of JUIF Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, provincial president Maulana Ataur Rahman and others.

Maulana Fazl said the JUIF wanted to steer the country out of the prevailing mess. They wanted to bring about political stability in the country to restore the confidence of foreign investors, he said.

“But for this we would not sacrifice our entire politics and would not allow our forced ouster from the political arena. We would not allow any rigging. We are not ready to bow our heads down in the field of politics as we are familiar with doing politics with honour and dignity,” he remarked.

He held the PTI rule responsible for the current wave of inflation in the country. He said that he had made it clear before the PDM took over power that Pakistan had been pushed to a quagmire during the three and a half years government of PTI. The PDM government brought the country out of the crisis but its results could not be delivered to the common man, he claimed.

“Had the development process been continued as it was before the 2018 election, the situation in the country would have been much different. But during the three-year rule of Imran Khan the country’s economic position reached 47 from 24th. The $16 billion forex reserve was reduced to just $2 billion in three years,” he further claimed.

He said that under a well-hatched plan, genuine political forces were ousted from parliament in 2018 and “an agent” was imposed on the country to recognise Israel. “But we maintained our struggle on the streets and foiled all their designs,” he said.

Regarding the recent offensives of Israel in Palestine, Maulana Fazl said that Israel had launched brutal terror activity against Palestinians. “Israel has crossed all the limits. They have been shedding the blood of children, women and non-combatant elderly people. They attack buildings, destroy water reservoirs and other resources,” he said.

“Let me warn Israel, if we can come out against their agent in Pakistan, we are also ready to launch a struggle against them. Israel is a puppet of the US unleashed against Muslims. It is time to uproot the curse of Israel and sink them into the sea,” he added.

He also blasted the human rights organisations. “The so-called preachers of human rights should see their own hands from which the blood of Muslims is dripping.”

He asked the Muslim countries to forge unity in their ranks. The Arab countries should also get united to stand up in support of Palestinians. If timely decisions are not taken, Muslims would be erased from the map of the world, he said.

He urged the Muslim rulers to adopt a bold stand on the issue of Palestine.

He asked the Muslim countries especially Saudi Arabia to convene an OIC meeting, redraw their lines and announce clear and categorical support to Palestinians irrespective of any compromise.

He welcomed Khaled Mashal to the programme which, he said, has enhanced the integrity of the gathering. “Khalid Mashal has made certain appeals. He has called for support. We are ready to extend them financial support. And if the rulers of Muslim countries permit us, our youth would fight with them shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

About the services of Mufti Mahmud, he said that the late Mufti played a key role in giving the 1973 Constitution to the country. But the circumstances at that time were different from the current ones. The US and the West had a soft corner for religions then, which is no more there now.

The establishment, bureaucracy and politics in Pakistan are now under the pressure of the US and the West. The affairs of the country are not managed under the law and Constitution of the land but the directives of international organisations. “In this situation, we will have to launch a more effective struggle to save the ideological frontiers of the country,” he stressed.

In his speech through video link, the Hamas head Khaled Mashal thanked the people of Pakistan for raising an effective voice in support of the Palestinians. He said that Israel has launched a wave of terror against the innocent Palestinians. But they were combating them in a more confident manner.

He said that they would not allow the US, Israel and their agents to occupy Palestine and they would protect the Al Aqsa Mosque.