PTI set to launch election campaign in Karachi with rally next month

Karachi Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Khurrum Sher Zaman announced on Saturday that the party was set to launch its election campaign with a grand Jalsa on the 12th of November.

The public meeting is scheduled to take place on Rashid Minhas Road, opposite the Millennium Mall, and aims to be a historic gathering that will set the tone for the upcoming elections.

The decision to kick-start the election campaign with a grand Jalsa was made during the Karachi cabinet meeting on held Saturday.

This move underscores PTI Karachi’s intention to engage with the people of Karachi and build momentum as the election season approaches.

Speaking on behalf of the Karachi PT, Sher Zaman expressed the significance of this event, saying, “Our Jalsa on Rashid Minhas Road will not only be a remarkable showcase of unity within 2the party but also an opportunity for us to connect with the people of Karachi.

“We are committed to deliver2ing a message of change, progress, and prosperity for the city. This event will be the launch pad for our campaign, and we look forward to receiving an overwhelming response from the people of Karachi.”

The PTI has formally submitted a request to the commissioner, seeking permission for its upcoming event.

It is optimistic about receiving a positive response, as similar permissions have been granted to other political parties, which have already initiated their election campaigns.

In the spirit of fairness and equitable treatment, the PTI believes that all political parties should be afforded the same opportunities, ensuring a level playing field in this democratic process.

The PTI expects to draw thousands of supporters, party members, and citizens who want to learn more about the PTI’s vision for Karachi and the nation.

The PTI has welcomed individuals from all walks of life to join this grand Jalsa, engage in discussions, and be a part of the change they wish to see in Karachi.

It said the event is an open invitation to everyone who believes in the party’s mission of a progressive and prosperous Karachi.