No papers filed to fill 531 vacant local govt seats in Sindh

After the completion of scrutiny of nomination papers for the coming local bodies by-polls to fill 886 vacant seats in 22 districts of Sindh, as many as 531 seats are to remain vacant as no nomination papers were filed for them.

These seats include two general seats and 526 reserved seats.

According to the Provincial Election Commission, no candidate from any political party submitted nomination papers for 526 vacant reserved seats of various categories such as minorities, women, transgender community, labour, disabled persons and youth.

The statistics issued by the electoral body showed that 812 seats reserved for women, labour, transgender persons, non-Muslims, women, youth, and disabled individuals were vacant. For them, nomination papers were submitted for only 286 seats, leaving the rest of 526 seats vacant.

In the Karachi division, various political parties were successful in uncontested elections for 25 out of 98 reserved seats in different categories, leaving 73 seats vacant. No candidate filed nomination papers for the seven vacant reserved seats in District Keamari. Similarly, five of six such vacant seats in District Malir, 12 of 15 such seats in District Korangi, seven of 14 such seats in District East, three of 10 such seats in District South, 19 out of 27 in District West, and all of the 19 vacant reserved seats in District Central are to remain vacant because no candidate submitted nomination papers.

At present, as many as 355 candidates submitted their nomination papers to the respective returning officers to take part in by-polls for local governments on 80 seats of different categories in 69 councils. The elections will be conducted in 22 districts of Sindh on Sunday, November 5, 2023, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Aijaz Anwar Chohan has also issued instructions to district administrations and police officers for fair, impartial and peaceful conduct of the by-elections. Besides, the scrutiny of nomination papers for the by-polls on the seats of 4 UC chairmen and two vice chairmen has been completed.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad along with 50 independent candidates and candidates from different political parties are in the run.

The nomination papers of Wahab have been accepted for three union committees, including UC-8 of Ibrahim Hyderi Town, UC-3 of Mauripur Town and UC-13 of Saddar Town while Murad will contest the by-poll in UC-7 of Gadap Town.

The ECP also issued on Saturday guidelines for national and international journalists and election observers for the upcoming general elections.