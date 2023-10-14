Girls volleyball event concludes

MINGORA: The Government Girls Degree College, Saidu Sharif, emerged victorious as the first volleyball tournament among the various girls educational institutes in Swat concluded here on Friday.

The Sports Department, with the collaboration of district administration had organized the event which was participated by 10 teams.Swat Deputy Commissioner Qasim Ali Khan said awarded cash prizes and trophies to the players.

Regional Sports Officer Shakeel Ahmed and District Sports Officer Obaidullah Khan were present there.Speaking on the occasion, the DC said Swat was an ideal place for both male and female players as the youngsters were full of talent.

He said that the purpose of arranging the tourney was to attract youth to the healthy activities and provide opportunities to the talented players. “The Swat Valley is no less than a paradise for tourists and providing all kinds of facilities here will yield positive results. The district administration will encourage such activities in the future as well”, he said and added that local women would be encouraged to win laurels for the nation in national and international games.The girl players thanked the administration for arranging the event and urged the youngsters to participate in sports activities.