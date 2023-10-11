Hospitals feasibility report being prepared, says minister

LAHORE: A review meeting on the progress of upgrading of government hospitals was held under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Ministers Prof Dr Javed Akram and Dr Jamal Nasir, here at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Admin Rashid Irshad, DG Punjab Drugs Dr Sohail, MD Children's Hospital Lahore Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, Dr Pervaiz and MS General Hospital Lahore Dr Nudrat and other relevant officers participated. Prof Dr Javed Akram reviewed the ongoing progress on the upgradation of government hospitals.

He said that according to the instructions of CM Mohsin Naqvi, the feasibility report of all the government hospitals was being prepared by visiting all the hospitals across the province. Dr Javed Akram said that the hospitals should provide better medical facilities to the patients. Visits are being made to the hospitals on a daily basis.

At present, the entire machinery of the Punjab government is trying to improve the hospitals’ condition. Dr Javed Akram said, ‘I can say with full confidence that no government in the past has paid attention to the improvement of public hospitals like the present government of Punjab.’ Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that the government was making every possible effort to improve the condition of public hospitals. He directed all the CEOs to create more facilities for the patients.

PIC provides better medical facilities to patients

The caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has said that the cardiology hospitals have to work on prevention as well as treatment of patients. ‘Better medical facilities are being provided to the patients coming to Punjab Institute of Cardiology, which is the largest hospital for the treatment of heart patients, he said during a visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology Tuesday. The performance of Punjab Institute of Cardiology was reviewed in detail in the meeting chaired by the minister.

Minister visits Mozang teaching hospital

The caretaker Health Minister Prof Dr Javed Akram has said that the provision of better medical facilities to patients in government hospitals is our first priority. The shortage of doctors in Mozang Teaching Hospital will be met on priority basis, he said while visiting the Mozang Teaching Hospital. Medical Superintendent Mozang Teaching Hospital Dr Ahsan Awan and the doctors were also present.