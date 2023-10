Alvi stresses on importance of mental health awareness

Islamabad:Today we observe World Mental Health Day, with an obvious theme that ‘Mental health is a universal human right’. This is to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, the effects of mental illness on the lives of the people, and the need for support within the family, then recognition of the problem, getting over social taboos to get professional help, says a press release.

According to statistics from National Commission of Human Rights of Pakistan 24% of people in Pakistan are under stress which compounded with economic difficulties becomes an alarming situation. Unfortunately, Pakistan has limited human and material resources to deal with this disease burden that affects an increasing number of adolescents, young people, and women. Newspapers every day carry a few extreme stories of suicides as well as domestic violence even killings that can be traced back to the national psychiatric burden.

To overcome this challenge, we need an integrated approach to strengthen the existing infrastructure by using online mental health portals, virtual programs, Artificial Intelligence, Mental Health Chatbots, helplines, mobilizing relevant government and other stakeholders, and forging public-private partnerships. We should also create awareness about mental health and well-being as most mental illnesses, if diagnosed and managed at an early stage, could be cured in a cost-effective manner. Currently, Pakistan lacks trained and qualified human resources in this field, and it is highly imperative that tele-health centres to reach out to people in need.

On this day, I would like to particularly urge the media, teachers, parents, religious scholars, celebrities, social media influencers and community leaders to understand this alarming situation, help remove social taboos that discourage discussion and getting help. The figures about students under stress in colleges and universities is as high as 60%. Educational institutions and employers should provide an enabling environment to students and employees by ensuring a good work-life balance.

I would also like to urge our people to adopt healthier lifestyles, spend quality time with friends and family, and take regular exercise to reduce anxiety and stress levels. I am hopeful that our collective efforts at the individual, institutional, and national levels would enable us to improve the overall mental health and well-being of the people.