GDA wants Sindh’s bureaucracy replaced through interprovincial transfers

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) wrote a letter to the Sindh caretaker chief minister on Monday asking him to replace the bureaucracy, remove party flags and logos from government offices, and stop local bodies from carrying out development work before the general elections.

The letter available with The News reads that the administrative machinery under the Sindh government had to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in fulfilling its responsibility to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the province.

The GDA demanded that all departmental secretaries and district administration be replaced through interprovincial transfers, and the flags and pictures of political leaders from all government properties, buildings and vehicles be removed.

The letter also proposed that the government protocol be withdrawn from former ministers and all local government councils be suspended and administrators appointed till the holding of elections.

The GDA also asked the interim CM to initiate an anti-narcotics operation across the province stating that drug mafias had been supporting particular political parties in return for protection of their nefarious business.

The alliance stated that the reduction of constituencies in Sanghar and Khairpur districts was based on mala fide intentions of the previous government that wilfully understated the population in those districts due to historical political opposition in these areas.

“We regret to point out that the people of Sindh are not satisfied with the performance of the caretaker government because of the uncontrollable price hike and inflation especially overbilling of electricity, gas, high rates of food, petrol and diesel,” the letter reads.

The GDA pointed out scarcity of clean drinking water in Sindh and dismal state of education and health sectors. It also mentioned the deteriorating law and order situation with an alarming increase in street crimes and kidnappings. “We hope immediate action will be taken to correct the above dire situation.”

Meanwhile, GDA leaders Fahmida Mirza and Sardar Abdul Rahim called for ensuring an impartial Election Commission and unbiased officers for transparent elections. They expressed their concerns during a media briefing after meeting with the interim chief minister.

Fahmida stated that they demanded transparent elections, and they were well aware of the irregularities that occurred during the local bodies elections in Sindh, during which the people's mandate was compromised.

The GDA leader said the caretaker CM should visit rural areas of Sindh and observe the situation. She mentioned that Karachi that was once the city of lights had now turned into the ‘city of dacoits’. There were no safe neighbourhoods left, and citizens lived in constant fear, she remarked.

She explained that the GDA delegation had informed the CM that they had no issues with him as he enjoyed a good reputation but the alliance believed that he should work for establishing a system for transparent elections, which included the appointment of impartial officers.

Rahim said that in order to ensure transparent elections, the GDA would provide every possible support to law enforcement agencies. On October 11, a GDA delegation was set to meet the chief election commissioner in Islamabad to discuss the issue of the powers and responsibilities of local bodies before the general elections, he added.

He also clarified that the governor had no authority concerning the elections. He announced that the GDA would take collective action with allies if its recommendations were not accepted.