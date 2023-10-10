MARI Petroleum drills and tests appraisal well in Sindh

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited, one of Pakistan’s largest energy and exploration companies, said on Monday it had successfully drilled and tested an appraisal well in its Mari D&PL area in Sindh province.

The company, which operates the area with a 100 percent working interest, said the well was part of the appraisal plan of the gas discovery it made in January at its exploratory well Mari Ghazij-1.

The appraisal well, Mari Ghazij-2, was drilled to a depth of 1,016 meters and flowed gas at a rate of 11.1 million standard cubic feet per day with a wellhead pressure of 519 pounds per square inch, the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

“As part of the appraisal plan of the discovery, MARI has successfully drilled and tested the appraisal well Mari Ghazij-2 in Mari D&PL area,” the company said. “The well was spud in on September 11, 2023, and successfully drilled down to a depth of 1,016 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate was 11.1 million standard cubic feet per day with wellheadflowing pressure of 519 pounds per square inch at 64/64 inch choke size.” MARI said the well was the first in a series of planned appraisal wells to evaluate the extent of the Ghazij-1 discovery and that it would be put on extended well testing after completing regulatory formalities.

“The well will be put on extended well testing in due course for the supply of gas to government designated buyer, after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.” The company also said last month it had been granted an exploration license for mineral exploration near Dalbandin in Balochistan province, as part of its strategy to diversify into near core areas and contribute to the growth of the mineral mining sector of Pakistan.