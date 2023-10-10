Police station attacked in DI Khan again

PESHAWAR: Hathala Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan was attacked for the second time in two consecutive days late Monday night.

Hand grenades were lobbed at the police station near Tank district on late Monday night. Policemen retaliated effectively after which the attackers managed to escape. No casualty was reported in the attack. On Sunday night, a policeman was martyred and a couple of others were injured when a large number of militants attacked the same police station with heavy weapons and grenades. Reports said several grenades were fired on the police building in the major attack that also damaged the main gate of the police station. Hathala was a police post till recently before it was upgraded as police station.