Admiral Naveed assumes charge as 23rd chief of Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Naveed Ashraf assumed the command of Pakistan Navy as the 23rd Chief of the Naval Staff, here on Saturday.

The change of command was held in an impressive ceremony at the PNS Zafar, Islamabad, in which Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, upon completion of his tenure of service, handed over the reins of command to Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

In his farewell address, Muhammad Amjad Niazi said today the Pakistan Navy stands as a strong and vital arm of the country’s armed forces, capable of protecting its maritime frontiers and radiating deterrence.

Referring to the enormous military buildup by the eastern neighbour, he highlighted that Pakistan Navy remained fully cognizant of the challenge and continues to pursue progressive capability development through induction of state-of-the-art naval platforms and equipment to enhance its combat readiness and potential. The outgoing naval chief underscored that vitalisation of blue economy was important for economic development of the country. In this regard, the successful conduct of first-ever Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC) was a great stride.

In the end, the outgoing naval chief congratulated Admiral Naveed Ashraf on his appointment as Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS). He reposed complete confidence in the incoming CNS for leading the Pakistan Navy to new heights and wished him a successful tenure in office.