Controlling population need of hour: speakers

LAHORE:Growing population impeding economic development of Pakistan; it is the reason behind rising unemployment and several others problems facing the country; controlling population is the need of hour.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar organised by IRMNCH&NP, UNFPA and Mir Khalil Ur Rehman Memorial Society. Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir was the chief guest. The seminar was presided over by IRMNH&N Programme Director Dr Muhammad Khaliq Ahmed and Additional Director Sabeen Nasir.

Dr Jamal Nasir said the government is not paying attention to the welfare of the population.Professor Mehmood Ayaz said providing health facilities and education to the populace is the duty of government. Aftab Mohsin said although work is being done to check growing population, more work is needed in this direction.Professor Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said increasing the gap between births is very important. The main objective should be the education of children, he said. This is the way to tackle this issue, he added.

Dr Asad Ashraf said population is increasing constantly. He stressed the role of parliamentarians and media to stop this uncontrolled growth.Khawaja Salman Rafique said it is necessary people should be educated about the adverse effects of country increasing population.

Air Commodore Khalid Chishti said the current population of the country is 240 million, and if no substantive plan is chalked out, it will exceed 380 million by 2050.

Ansari said the purpose of the seminar is not to collect funds. The policies formed for the welfare of people should be implemented. Qayyum Nizami said population is increasing at an alarming rate. It is not only a problem of Pakistan but of the whole world. Pakistan should learn from China in this regard, he said.

Samiha Raheel Qazi said we have to tell our people poverty is the main reason behind growing population which is obstructing development projects in the country.

Saman Roy (DG Health) said the people should be aware of population problems and find ways to control it. Population growth creates unemployment and many other problems, he said. Dr Farzana said family planning is actually a decision by the husband and wife about how many children they want, and how much time period should be there between the births.

Nadia Rasheed said population growth is a major problem of Pakistan. The country’s resources are scarce, while the population is growing unchecked.Tayyaba Zameer said a large part of our population lives in deserts, and we should also think about their welfare. Dr Tayyaba Waseem said increasing population is a big problem of Pakistan which is obstructing the development of the country. Nighat Sheikh said it is very important to have a population according to our resources.

Dr Zahra Khanum said lack of welfare planning, poverty and inflation are the reasons behind growing population. “We need to educate and train the people on the issue”, she advised.Sarfaraz Kazmi said the political parties need to include family planning policies in their manifestos. Dr Tuba Bhatti said the growing population is an obstacle in the way of country’s development and progress. Dr Qais said holding of such seminars should continue in future for the good of country. Wasif Nagi said policies and programmes regarding population control should be implemented and conducted in collaboration with other stakeholders. —