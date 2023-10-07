Two cops held for ‘robbing’ bank manager near Malir Cantt

Two policemen were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a bank manager near Malir Cantonment.
Five policemen were booked over a complaint by Junaid, manager of a private bank, that he and a woman were travelling in his car on Malir Cantonment Road when some personnel from the Sachal Goth police station stopped them.
He said that they searched the vehicle and found his licensed weapon and mobile phone, which they returned but took away Rs6,000 and perfume bottles. Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the police's senior officers and an FIR of robbery against the policemen. Two suspects, Abdul Rahman and Zubair, have been arrested, while three others are on the run. Police said they are making efforts to apprehend them, and further investigations were underway.
Pakistan Theatre Festival 2023The Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, is holding the ‘Pakistan Theatre Festival...
The Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday held publicity camps and corner meetings in various locations of the city in connection...
Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Development, Muhammad Mobin Jumani has ordered...
According to a new Gallup Pakistan poll, every fifth person in Pakistan is a fan of playing video games on mobile...
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated several completed projects in Aligarh Society, including the Jam...
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and convener of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Reception Committee Bashir Memon has...