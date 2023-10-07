Two cops held for ‘robbing’ bank manager near Malir Cantt

Two policemen were arrested on Friday for allegedly robbing a bank manager near Malir Cantonment.

Five policemen were booked over a complaint by Junaid, manager of a private bank, that he and a woman were travelling in his car on Malir Cantonment Road when some personnel from the Sachal Goth police station stopped them.

He said that they searched the vehicle and found his licensed weapon and mobile phone, which they returned but took away Rs6,000 and perfume bottles. Following the incident, he filed a complaint with the police's senior officers and an FIR of robbery against the policemen. Two suspects, Abdul Rahman and Zubair, have been arrested, while three others are on the run. Police said they are making efforts to apprehend them, and further investigations were underway.