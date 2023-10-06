Mehfil-e-Milad at LCWU

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shagufta Naz has said that teaching is a sacred profession.
Speaking at a function organised in connection with Eid Milad at the university auditorium, she said that educational institutions could create a moderate society in the light of Prophet's teachings.
LCWU students from different departments recited Na'ats. Head of the Arabic department, Dr Qiratul-Ain Tahir, Controller of Examinations Huma Saeed, Principal Inter College Safia Anjum, heads of various departments and faculty members participated in the function. Dr Shagufta Naz said that regular teaching of the Quran was started in the university.
LAHORE:The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has posted Sajida Parveen, awaiting posting, as...
LAHORE:Four suspects involved in murder of a citizen during robbery were arrested. This has been revealed by SP Cant...
LAHORE:In another evaluation sheet of the top two percent researchers of the world prepared by Stanford University...
LAHORE:Many household chores women do and the care they extend unconditionally to their families would cost more than...
LAHORE:Zulfikar Ali Bader, spokesman to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has praised the party chairman saying...
LAHORE:A daughter of a martyred Constable Amir Mushtaq called on DIG Operations Lahore at his office on Thursday. DIG...