Mehfil-e-Milad at LCWU

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shagufta Naz has said that teaching is a sacred profession.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with Eid Milad at the university auditorium, she said that educational institutions could create a moderate society in the light of Prophet's teachings.

LCWU students from different departments recited Na'ats. Head of the Arabic department, Dr Qiratul-Ain Tahir, Controller of Examinations Huma Saeed, Principal Inter College Safia Anjum, heads of various departments and faculty members participated in the function. Dr Shagufta Naz said that regular teaching of the Quran was started in the university.