Lahore, Kasur grids cause Rs42bn power losses in FY23

Pakistani technicians work at a power grid station in Faisalabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has identified more than two dozen grid stations in Punjab in the jurisdiction of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Leso) reporting massive power theft.

Lahore and Kasur districts have the highest number of such grid stations resulting in losses exceeding Rs42 billion during the FY23.

Kasur alone has nine grid stations and Lahore has seven, all marked by high levels of power theft.

These districts also share some stations with each other and neighboring districts, resulting in cumulative losses reaching billions, as per data shared by Secretary Power Division Rashid Mahmood Langrial. Terming it a “Sickle of power theft around Lahore”, the secretary said, “In Punjab we lose Rs100 billion in power theft, almost on all 113 grid stations while the rest of 537 are theft-free. Twenty-seven worst grid stations are responsible for the loss of 42 billion. Of these 27 worst, nine are exclusively located in Kasur district.”

Kasur stands out as a district with the highest theft level, recording 563 million units stolen, translating to a monetary loss of Rs17.8 billion across its nine grid stations. These grid stations include Khudian (Rs2.89 billion), Kasur (Rs2.547 billion), Pattoki (Rs2.44 billion), Bhai Pheru (Rs2.24 billion), New Kasur (Rs1.845 billion), Kangan Pur (Rs1.64 billion), Ellah Abad (Rs1.63 billion), Chunian (Rs1.528 billion), Kot Radha (Rs1.038 billion) and Raiwind (Rs1.35 billion).

Furthermore, Kasur shares three grid stations with Lahore districts with Lalyiani grid reporting Rs1.5 billion, Choung Rs1.37 billion and Raiwind Rs1.35 billion losses.

In contrast, the Lahore district has seven grid stations with the highest theft levels, collectively resulting in a loss of Rs8.98 billion and 274 million electricity units (KWh).

These grid stations include Bata Pur (Rs1.516 billion), New Ghazi (Rs1.48 billion), Momin Pur (Rs1.35 billion), Kahna (Rs1.21 billion), Sabzazar (Rs1.16 billion), Johar Town (Rs1.16 billion) and Bund Road (Rs1.11 billion).

Lahore shares four grid stations with Sheikhupura district, accounting for a combined loss of Rs6.1 billion and 175 million lost units.

These stations include Shahdra New (Rs1.738 billion), Shamke (Rs1.647 billion), Rustum (Rs1.62 billion) and Shahdra Scarp (Rs1.09 billion). The Sharqpur grid station is jointly shared by Sheikhupura and Nankana, with losses totaling Rs1.29 billion.

Meanwhile, Okara district is affected by theft in two grid stations: Havaili (Rs1.54 billion) and Depalpur (Rs1.29 billion). Lastly, in Rahim Yar Khan district, J.Din/Wali grid station reported losses of Rs1.18 billion.