Maryam sees cut in inflation after Nawaz’s return

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

LAHORE: PMLN Chief Organiser and Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday the way the people of Christian community had to stay out of their homes in Jaranwala was regrettable and shameful for all of us. She apologised on behalf of Pakistanis for the pain caused to the Christian and minority communities over the Jaranwala tragedy.

Maryam was addressing a consultative meeting of the PMLN Minority Wing here on Thursday. Representatives and officials of the Christian, Sikh, and Hindu communities participated in the meeting.

She said PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif always stood in solidarity with the minorities. Nawaz Sharif was born on the Christmas Day, grew up with respect for minorities and spirit of unity, and held conventions of the Minority Wing at the divisional level.

She said the minorities will welcome Nawaz Sharif in a grand manner on October 21.

Maryam said that Pakistan’s happiness will be restored with Nawaz Sharif’s return on October 21. She said that Nawaz Sharif was coming to get the people and the country out of trouble. The good days of Pakistan were coming back on October 21 and a reduction in inflation was coming back on October 21.

Maryam Nawaz said that inflation was under control from 2013 to 2018 during the Nawaz Sharif era. She said that when Nawaz Sharif was removed from power, peace and tranquility also left the country.

The PMLN leader said the role of minorities in the Pakistan Movement was unforgettable. She said she was very happy to see the beautiful colours of Pakistan here, as there was no minority or majority. “We are all Pakistanis.”

The meeting also took a pledge for the development of Pakistan together at the Minar-e-Pakistan.