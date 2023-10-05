Data leaks case: November 9 fixed for indictment

ISLAMABAD: November 9 has been fixed for indictment of journalist Shahid Aslam and FBR employees in former army chief Gen (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa FBR data leaks case.
Special judge central Shah Rukh Arjumand fixed the date for indictment. Shahid Aslam and FBR employees are on post-arrest bail in the case.
The co-accused, Ahmad Noorani, who is in US has been declared absconder by the court.
Ahmad Shah Noorani published news about assets of former army chief in fact focus on November 20, 2022.
