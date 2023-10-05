Police repulse terrorists’ attack in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police repulsed a terrorist attack on Kulachi Police Station, official sources said on Wednesday. They said that about nine terrorists equipped with automatic weapons attacked the Kulachi Police Station and opened indiscriminate fire on the building.

However, the police returned the fire, forcing the terrorists to flee the scene. Later, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators.

Militants of proscribed organisations are continuously staging attacks on the police and other law-enforcing agencies in Dera Ismail Khan and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.