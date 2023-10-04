ECP to hear three petitions against Imran on 10th

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Prime Minister Imran Khan while speaking in an interview with AFP in Lahore on March 15, 2023. — X/@AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed for hearing three petitions against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and his party.

According to the cause list available on the Election Commission’s website, the three petitions have been slated for a preliminary hearing on October 10. In his first petition, one Khalid Mehmood sought Imran Khan’s removal as the PTI chairman/head from the record of the Election Commission.

In the second one, he has petitioned the electoral body for taking necessary action against the PTI which, he claims, is still receiving prohibited funds from foreign entities.

The third petition against the very party has been filed by Muhammad Awn Saqlain, which is also listed for preliminary hearing. He has moved the Election Commission under Section 215(4) of the Elections Act, 2017 and all enabling provisions of the law to declare PTI ineligible to obtain an election symbol.

Another case is fixed for hearing on the same day for proceedings of reply of a show cause notice and for the personal appearance of Fawad Chaudhry in contempt of the Election Commission case.

Through a petition, Syed Aziz ud Din Kakakhel has sought initiation of necessary action for free, fair and transparent elections and removal of ‘biased’ members of the federal cabinet. His petition will also be taken up for a preliminary hearing on October 10.