‘Relief goods meant for flood victims’ recovered from Gandapur’s house

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The officials of Anti-Corruption Department raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former minister Ali Amin Gandapur and claimed to have recovered relief goods meant for the flood affectees.
Taking action on the complaint of a citizen named Gulam Abbas, Anti-Corruption Assistant Director Saifur Rahman Khan, Circle Officer Minhaj Sikandar Baloch along with Judicial Magistrate-1 and lady police after permission from the court raided the residence of Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur and seized tents and other items.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees had sent the relief goods for distribution among the flood affectees some one year ago but the then minister had stored it in his house. After the recovery of tents, the Anti-Corruption Department extended its investigation.
