Under RTI Act: Punjab PMS officers seek record of CS appointments since 2000

LAHORE: The Provincial Management Service (PMS) Officers Association of Punjab has sought all information from the service wing of the Services & General Administration Department (S&GAD) about the appointees to the post of the Punjab chief secretary since 2000.
Under the Right to Information (RTI) Act 2013, the officers’ association has sought, for the first time in its history, certified service rules for appointment of the chief secretary, and names and details of senior officers who served on this position in Punjab during the past three years.
According to the documents available with this reporter, PMS Officers Association Punjab General Secretary Syed Zafar Hassan Naqvi requested the Section Officer (Services-III) to provide a certified copy of the rules, made for the posts of chief secretary Punjab, as per Section 4 of the Punjab Civil Servants Act 1974. The application, submitted for the purpose, also sought details of the Additional Chief Secretary S&GAD, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Chairman Chief Minister’s Inspection Team, Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab, Secretary Services (S&GAD), Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab, Secretary to Governor Punjab, Additional Secretary Admin (S&GAD) and Deputy Secretary Services (S&GAD) posts. The application also sought names of the officers posted since the year 2000 and their service cadre.
The PMS Officers Association, in its request to the Section Officer Services, hoped that it would respond to the request under the RTI Act within the mandatory time period of 14 days. The Association also sent a copy of the request to the Chief Information Commissioner for record.
