2 terrorists killed, cop martyred in Mianwali check-post attack

LAHORE: Kundal Punjab Highway Patrolling Post, Mianwali, along with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Punjab, successfully thwarted an attack by 12-15 terrorists Saturday night.

During the operation, Head Constable Haroon lost his life. Multiple terrorists sustained injuries. Following a thorough area search conducted by CTD personnel, two bodies were discovered.

One of the terrorists was identified as Zubair Nawaz, brother of Arshad Nawaz, the Ameer of TTP Tipu Group of Lakki Marwat, with the aid of a comprehensive database and local intelligence.

Zubair Nawaz was a high-priority individual on the most-wanted lists in both Punjab and KPK provinces due to his involvement in the killings of police officers, Shia community members, robberies and extortion.

The second terrorist, Muhammad Khan, was identified as a dedicated member of the group, even more dangerous than Zubair. His identification was made through Nadra, various intelligence agencies and advanced software utilized by the CTD.

Meanwhile, IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar visited Mianwali and met the cops who foiled the attack of terrorists at PHP check-post Kundal. He encouraged all the force with cash reward and praised their bravery. He also attended the funeral prayer of Shaheed Head Constable Haroon Khan at Police Lines, Mianwali, met the family members and assured them of all possible support from the department.

He praised the bravery of officials posted at the top of check-post, including Raees, Imtiaz, Shah Jahan and others, and gave them cash prizes for excellent performance. He awarded Rs05 lakh to the CTD jawans who conducted the counter operation, Rs03 million to all the staff posted at the check-post.

He said that Kundal check-post will be named after Shaheed Head Constable Haroon Khan. He also visited Police Lines, Mianwali, where he attended the funeral prayers of martyred Head Constable Haroon Khan.