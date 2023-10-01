Govt to ban import of luxury items through Afghan transit trade

Nearly 3,500 containers have been stuck for three months, and Pakistan could lose Afghan trade to Iran as crisis peaks. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to ban the import of luxury items through the Afghan transit trade.

The Ministry of Commerce has imposed a ban on luxury goods imported through the Afghan transit trade. It has been decided to ban the import of various goods, including tires, fabrics, cosmetics and tiles.

The volume of Afghan transit trade has increased by 2.5 billion dollars to 6.71 billion dollars in just one year. It is reported that goods that are banned or have high duty are being ordered through transit trade. Most of the goods are then sold in Pakistan through smuggling.

According to sources, the Ministry of Commerce has recommended receipt of revolving insurance and bank guarantee on 100% of the value of goods and the FBR has also been recommended to impose 10pc processing fee on the transit trade.