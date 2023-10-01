Khattak flays Imran for practising confrontational politics

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTI-P) Pervez Khattak. — Radio Pakistan/File

KOHAT: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP) leaders and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa former chief ministers Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan on Saturday alleged that ex-prime minister Imran Khan had adopted a confrontational path in politics, which caused an irreparable loss to the country.

Addressing a public gathering at the Kohat Sports Complex, they claimed that people were with the PTIP because of the good performance of its leaders.

The country, Pervez Khattak said, had been plundered for decades due to which it was facing economic meltdown. He alleged that Imran Khan had a habit of lying so confidently that people took it as the truth, adding that his slogans of “new Pakistan” and “change” were hollow. Khattak said that Imran Khan used to listen to them comfortably but did not take their suggestions seriously.

The ex-CM said he had got approved the western route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project to develop the province and create employment opportunities.

“We were about to introduce food card and education card to facilitate the people but Imran Khan sent packing our government eight months before the constitutional term in KP because of his ego,” Mahmood Khan said, adding that they did not want a confrontation with the state institutions.