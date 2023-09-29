101 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions to be taken out in Rawalpindi today

Rawalpindi:A total of 101 Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions will appear from different areas of Rawalpindi today (Friday).

The district administration with the help of law enforcement agencies has divided Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions into categories A, B, and C. A number of events of Mehfil-i-Naat and Milad will also be held while processions will be taken out to express love, devotion, and respect for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him). A large number of people, including religious scholars will participate in the processions. Seerat conference will also held at the district council hall where religious scholars belonging to different schools of thought, government officials, and nazims will share their views about the importance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema along with members of the Seerat Milad Committee visited all city areas and said that the patchwork of the routes and street lights should be completed immediately. He ordered the officials concerned to ensure the implementation of the SOPs, routes, and time restrictions of the processions. He has banned the use of loudspeakers during Friday prayers from 1 am to 3 pm adding that the members of Milad Committees should ensure its implementation.

The main procession will start from Eidgah Sharif in the city and after passing through its traditional routes it will culminate at Jamia Masjid Road where the main Mehfil-i-Milad will be held. On this occasion, the religious scholars and leaders will deliver speeches and recite Naats to pay homage to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him). Stringent security measures have been taken to avoid any untoward incident on the occasion. People will be allowed to enter the procession after body research by police personnel deployed at different routes in the city.

The residents of Rawal­pindi have hired wagons, trucks, and even tractors for processions. The followers will also set up ‘Sabeels’ and make ‘Langar’ arrangements. People have decorated the traditional routes of processions while the government and private sector offices, markets, and streets have also been illuminated with colourful lights and buntings. Many people have also decorated their houses with colourful lights and green flags to show their love for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (peace be upon him).

All city streets, Mosques, shrines, shopping centres, and houses have been beautifully illuminated with colourful lights. Special Conferences, events, and Mahafil-e-Naat have been arranged to pay homage to the last messenger of Allah whose whole life and teachings are a beacon of light for the entire humanity. Seerat conferences are also scheduled in different areas. Prominent Ulema will highlight various aspects of Seerat-un Nabi calling upon people to follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (peace be upon him) for their salvation.