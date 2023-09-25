Mental health crisis

Mental health issues are on the rise in Pakistan, with increasing cases of anxiety, depression, and stress-induced disorders among the people. However, stigma around psychiatric illnesses persists due to low awareness of mental health problems. There is also an acute shortage of trained mental healthcare professionals and facilities across Pakistan. Where counselors and psychologists exist, their services are unaffordable for most people. These gaps result in many patients with mental disorders lacking timely diagnosis and treatment.
To address this problem, public education campaigns through media and community outreach programs are vital to increase awareness and reduce stigma. Training general physicians to detect early signs of mental illnesses can help too. The government must expand free psychiatric services in public hospitals and establish mental health support helplines.
Unzur Naveed
Karachi
