Pakistan most Hepatitis-C affected country in world: Dr Saeed

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan is the country affected most in the world by Hepatitis-C.

Earlier, Egypt was at this position. But, the Muslim country has now approached the World Health Organisation (WHO) to declare it Hepatisis-free country after its success in controlling the disease in only seven years with well-planned strategy.

This was stated by Professor Dr Saeed Akhtar while speaking at the conference addressed by experts here on Hepatitis-C. Dr Saeed Akhter, who is the head of the board of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), represented Pakistan in the conference.

Talking to this correspondent, Dr Saeed Akhter said a campaign was underway in Pakistan to eradicate the disease. The campaign, first started in Punjab six years ago, has now expanded to the whole country.

Dr Saeed, who is expert on kidney and liver diseases, also talked about the bad treatment meted out to him during the tenure of a former Chief Justice of Pakistan, and his return to America after abandoning his voluntary services in in the country. He said Shehbaz Sharif after taking oath of PM contacted and asked him to come back to Pakistan. “The work has been started to control Hepatitis, and the institute (PKLI in Pakistan) is now functional”, Dr Saeed said.