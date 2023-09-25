Nawaz returning home to relieve people of inflation: Maryam

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that those who were against the Constitution were worried due to the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Maryam said this while speaking at the consultative meeting of PMLN’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, which discussed the arrangements related to the return of Nawaz Sharif.
The PMLN chief organiser said that Nawaz Sharif was returning home to relieve the people of inflation. The participants of the meeting chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, saying that the arrival of Nawaz Sharif would protect the interests of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.
Pakistan has said India’s efforts to harness hydroelectricity at Kishenganga and Ratle will violate Indus Waters...
Army says one of its soldiers was moderately injured by gunshot fragments during clashes in Nur Shams refugee camp
Completing a 3.86-bn-mile journey, it marked US' first sample return mission of its kind, Nasa says
Five of the seven passengers, some of whom were children, were ejected from the car and died
Iran says neutralised plot to carry out 30 simultaneous terrorist explosions in populated centres of Tehran to...
Pakistan not considering recognition of state of Israel in haste, Islamabad’s policy towards Tel Aviv has not been...