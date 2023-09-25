 
close
Monday September 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Nawaz returning home to relieve people of inflation: Maryam

Maryam said this while speaking at consultative meeting of PMLN’s Azad Jammu, Kashmir chapter

By Our Correspondent
September 25, 2023
PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a workers convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. —APP
PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a worker's convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. —APP 

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that those who were against the Constitution were worried due to the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said this while speaking at the consultative meeting of PMLN’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, which discussed the arrangements related to the return of Nawaz Sharif.

The PMLN chief organiser said that Nawaz Sharif was returning home to relieve the people of inflation. The participants of the meeting chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, saying that the arrival of Nawaz Sharif would protect the interests of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.