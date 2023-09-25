Nawaz returning home to relieve people of inflation: Maryam

PML-N Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a worker's convention in Multan on February 5, 2023. —APP

LAHORE: PMLN Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that those who were against the Constitution were worried due to the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam said this while speaking at the consultative meeting of PMLN’s Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter, which discussed the arrangements related to the return of Nawaz Sharif.

The PMLN chief organiser said that Nawaz Sharif was returning home to relieve the people of inflation. The participants of the meeting chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz, saying that the arrival of Nawaz Sharif would protect the interests of Pakistanis and Kashmiris.