PPP demands level playing field for all political parties

ISLAMABAD: The Secretary-General of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, has said the party wants a level playing field in politics to avoid political bitterness and bickering.

In a statement on Saturday, Bokhari said: “The PPP calls for the announcement of election date and schedule in accordance with the Constitution.” He said the door for negotiation always remains open, citing the PPP’s past alliances with political opponents in the interest of upholding the Constitution and democracy. He said the PPP’s political ideology was rooted in ensuring the country’s stability and the well-being of its citizens. The PPP leader stressed that the party cannot align with groups that pose a threat to the state and its institutions, advocating for the elimination of disruptive elements through democratic means.

He also criticised the PTI for not conducting intra-party elections and expressed concern over the competence of its leadership.

Regarding the legal situation of Nawaz Sharif, Bokhari said: “The law must take its course,” and encouraged Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan and resume his political role.

Highlighting the wrongful imprisonment of Asif Ali Zardari, Bokhari said the PPP had faced numerous cases in the name of accountability.