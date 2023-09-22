Mosque bombing: Bail plea of facilitator rejected

PESHAWAR: A local court on Thursday rejected the bail application of the facilitator of the suicide bomber in the Peshawar Police Lines mosque bombing in January last.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said the Anti- Terrorism Court rejected the bail application of Imtiaz alias Tora Shpa and sent him to jail.

The CTD official had told reporters in March that they had arrested a facilitator of the suicide bomber identified as Imtiaz Khan alias Tora Shpa. They said Imtiaz was also a trained suicide bomber and had to blow himself up if the bomber (Qari) had failed to carry out the attack.

Over 85 people, including over 80 policemen, were martyred and over 200 were wounded in the suicide blast, the biggest attack on the police in the country.